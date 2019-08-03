Russian police forcibly detained nearly 700 people attending a protest in Moscow on Saturday to demand free elections, including prominent activist Lyubov Sobol, after authorities warned the demonstration was illegal.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- New U.S. sanctions won’t hurt Russian financial system: Siluanov - August 3, 2019
- Russian police detain nearly 700 in opposition crackdown in Moscow - August 3, 2019
- Russian police detain 600 protesters in central Moscow: monitor - August 3, 2019