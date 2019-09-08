Russians vote in local and regional elections after biggest protests in years

Residents of Moscow voted on Sunday in one of the most closely watched local elections in years after the exclusion of many opposition candidates triggered the biggest protests in the Russian capital for nearly a decade.
