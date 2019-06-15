Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated his 66th birthday on Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Xi considers a close friend and who gave Xi ice cream as a present, Chinese state media reported.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russia’s Putin gives China’s Xi ice cream on his 66th birthday - June 15, 2019
- U.S. consulate welcomes Hong Kong decision to suspend extradition bill - June 15, 2019
- Why proposed changes to Hong Kong’s extradition law fueled protests - June 15, 2019