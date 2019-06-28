Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that his face-to-face meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Osaka would be a good opportunity to continue dialogue between the leaders following their summit in Helsinki last year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russia’s Putin says Trump meeting will help continue dialogue - June 28, 2019
- Trump knocks Democratic candidates over healthcare for immigrants - June 28, 2019
- Harris challenges Biden in breakout U.S. debate performance - June 28, 2019