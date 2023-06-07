Ruth Turkington Headshot Ruth Turkington Headshot

SCRANTON, Pa., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daniel J. Santaniello, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank, is pleased to announce that Ruth Turkington has joined Fidelity Bank’s Executive Management Team as Executive Vice President, Chief Consumer Banking Officer.

With over 25 years of financial services experience, Ruth has worked for multiple regional banks in the Northeast. Most recently she served as Senior Vice President at Citizens Bank where she was responsible for both the consumer and small business deposit product strategies and client experience.

Her responsibilities included go-to-market strategy, pricing, and innovative digital product development.

Ruth is a strong advocate of supporting her local communities and has served on numerous non-profit boards, in the areas of education and local business advocacy.

“We are delighted to have someone of Ruth’s caliber join our team,” said Daniel J. Santaniello. She brings a depth of experience, high energy and commitment to strengthening the client experience that we are excited to see unfold.

In her new role, Turkington will set the strategic direction for consumer banking, with oversight of Fidelity Bank’s branch network, retail services, marketing, and consumer and mortgage lending.

“This is truly an exciting time in my career where I get to join a wonderful community bank, a great team and deliver exceptional value to the customers we serve,” said Turkington.

