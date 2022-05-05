RVL Pharmaceuticals plc to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Commercial Update

Conference call to be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) (“RVL” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a commercial update on Thursday, May 12, 2022, before U.S. financial markets open.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Mike DePetris, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date Thursday, May 12, 2022 Time 8:30 a.m. ET Toll free (U.S.) 866-342-8591 International 203-518-9713 Conference ID RVLPQ122 Webcast (live and replay) www.rvlpharma.com under the “Investors & News” section

About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas. The Company is currently commercializing UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%.

Investor and Media Relations for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com