RVL Pharmaceuticals plc to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Commercial Update

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Conference call to be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) (“RVL” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results and provide a commercial update on Thursday, May 12, 2022, before U.S. financial markets open.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Mike DePetris, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:

Date   Thursday, May 12, 2022
Time   8:30 a.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)   866-342-8591
International   203-518-9713
Conference ID   RVLPQ122
Webcast (live and replay)   www.rvlpharma.com under the “Investors & News” section

About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc
RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas. The Company is currently commercializing UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%.

Investor and Media Relations for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

