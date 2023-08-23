BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: RVLP) (“RVL” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1×1 investor meetings at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City as follows:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 11:30 am ET Webcast: Click here

To schedule a 1×1 investor meeting with the Company, please contact meetings@hcwco.com at H.C. Wainwright.

The live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Company’s website at www.rvlpharma.com, under the Investors & News section. The archived replay of the webcast will be accessible for 90 days.

About RVL Pharmaceuticals plc

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1%, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid, in adults. UPNEEQ is the first non-surgical treatment option approved by the FDA for acquired blepharoptosis.

Investor and Media Relations for RVL Pharmaceuticals plc



Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION

UPNEEQ® (oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution), 0.1% is indicated for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis in adults.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Ptosis may be associated with neurologic or orbital diseases such as stroke and/or cerebral aneurysm, Horner syndrome, myasthenia gravis, external ophthalmoplegia, orbital infection and orbital masses. Consideration should be given to these conditions in the presence of ptosis with decreased levator muscle function and/or other neurologic signs.

Alpha-adrenergic agonists as a class may impact blood pressure. Advise UPNEEQ patients with cardiovascular disease, orthostatic hypotension, and/or uncontrolled hypertension or hypotension to seek medical care if their condition worsens.

Use UPNEEQ with caution in patients with cerebral or coronary insufficiency or Sjögren’s syndrome. Advise patients to seek medical care if signs and symptoms of potentiation of vascular insufficiency develop.

UPNEEQ may increase the risk of angle closure glaucoma in patients with untreated narrow-angle glaucoma. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care if signs and symptoms of acute narrow-angle glaucoma develop.

Patients should not touch the tip of the single patient-use container to their eye or to any surface, in order to avoid eye injury or contamination of the solution.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Adverse reactions that occurred in 1-5% of subjects treated with UPNEEQ were punctate keratitis, conjunctival hyperemia, dry eye, blurred vision, instillation site pain, eye irritation and headache.

DRUG INTERACTIONS