NEW YORK, May 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVPH) resulting from allegations that Reviva Pharmaceuticals may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Reviva Pharmaceuticals securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the prospective class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=24451 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On April 15, 2024, Reviva Pharmaceuticals filed with the SEC a current report on Form 8-K. In this current report, Reviva Pharmaceuticals announced that “the Company’s previously issued financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, the interim financial statements for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022 included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and each of the interim financial statements for the quarterly periods in fiscal 2023 included in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (cumulatively, the “Restatement Periods”) should be restated to correct historical errors related principally to the timing of recognition of the Company’s estimated accrual of certain research and development expenses, and should therefore no longer be relied upon.”

On this news, the price of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock fell by $0.21 per share, or 5.69%, to close at $3.48 on April 15, 2024.

