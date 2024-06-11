The 150 MWac Casey Fork Solar project is estimated to generate more than $36 million in economic activity and create more than 200 local jobs during construction

RWE’s Casey Fork Solar Project in Jefferson County, Ilinois Courtesy: RWE

Chicago, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RWE, a leading renewable energy company in the U.S., is building its first utility-scale solar project in Illinois to help the state meet its rapidly growing demand for clean power. The Casey Fork Solar project is part of RWE’s continuing U.S. expansion, with plans to grow its renewables portfolio from more than 9 gigawatt (GW) net installed capacity today to more than 19 GW net by 2030.

Casey Fork Solar will deliver new local economic activity, jobs and tax revenue, while supporting Illinois’ clean energy ambitions. To help achieve the carbon-reduction goals established by Illinois’ landmark Climate and Equitable Jobs Act of 2021, three of the state’s electric utility companies Ameren, ComEd and MidAmerican Energy have contracted to purchase renewable energy credits from RWE’s Casey Fork Solar farm.

Onsite construction is now underway at the 150 MWac Casey Fork solar farm located in Jefferson County, Illinois. Once operational, the new solar facility will grow RWE’s renewables capacity in Illinois to more than 750 megawatts (MW), which can generate enough electricity to power more than 165,000 average homes and businesses. Casey Fork Solar adds to the company’s three operating wind farms that deliver a combined 605 MW of clean power to the state.

Hanson Wood, Head of Development, Utility-Scale Renewables for RWE Clean Energy: “Across the U.S., communities are realizing the benefits of new clean energy infrastructure, which create job opportunities, support economic growth and strengthen the local tax base. We look forward to bringing these benefits and more to local communities throughout the country, like Jefferson County where RWE’s Casey Fork Solar project will spur hundreds of local jobs and tens of millions of dollars in economic output.”

Powering Communities and Fueling Growth

RWE is committed to supporting the communities in which it constructs, owns and operates its facilities. Jefferson County is a growing hub for manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Casey Fork Solar will bring new economic, education and environmental benefits to the area, including approximately $22 million in property taxes in total for all taxing districts over the life of the project. This includes more than $13 million in total school district revenue over the project’s lifetime.

Tony Iriti, Executive Director of Jefferson County Development Corporation: “The Casey Fork Solar project is the first utility-scale renewable energy generation project in Jefferson County, and further enhances our ability to attract sustainability-oriented businesses to the region.”

During construction, RWE’s Casey Fork Solar is expected to create more than 200 construction jobs in Jefferson County and estimated to generate more than $36 million in economic activity. RWE has enlisted McCarthy Building Companies, Inc. to construct the Casey Fork project.

Additionally, as part of RWE’s proactive procurement strategy, the company has preemptively secured high voltage equipment such as main power transformers and high voltage breakers to help ensure the timely construction of projects such as Casey Fork.

In addition to bringing new economic and job opportunities to the area, RWE is working to support local education and arts programs and is donating thousands of dollars to the Cedarhurst Center for the Arts.

RWE in the U.S.

RWE is a top tier renewable energy company in the United States. With more than 15 years in the U.S. renewables business, the company has an outstanding track record in developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy facilities. The approximately 2,000-person RWE team in the U.S. is fully committed to forging ahead with the clean energy transition in North America. Together with our partners, we develop innovative solutions and drive technological progress for our customers to help re-shape the energy supply for future generations. RWE Clean Energy, a subsidiary of RWE AG, operates a renewable energy portfolio of about 9 gigawatts (GW) installed capacity of onshore wind, solar, and battery storage, making it the number four renewable energy company in the U.S. and the country’s second largest solar owner and operator, present in most U.S. states. RWE Offshore Wind Holdings, a subsidiary of RWE Offshore Wind, is also developing offshore wind on both the east and west coasts of the U.S., including the company’s first commercial scale floating wind project. As part of the RWE Group’s Growing Green strategy to expand globally its green portfolio to more than 65 GW of installed capacity and to invest EUR 55 billion worldwide from 2024 to 2030, the company has earmarked about EUR 20 billion to significantly increase its operating asset base in the U.S. This is backed by a project pipeline of 36 GW in onshore wind, solar and battery storage and 6 GW of offshore wind, which provides for one of the largest development platforms in the U.S.

