RWE transforms German energy industry in asset swap with E.ON, Innogy

ESSEN/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) – Germany’s top utilities announced a multi-billion-euro revamp, with RWE agreeing to sell control of Innogy to rival E.ON in return for renewable assets, in the biggest overhaul of the sector since the country moved to exit nuclear power.
