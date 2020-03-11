RWI Brings Refrigerated-Freight Expertise to DAT Pilot Program

RWI joins early access program for new truckload market forecasting tools

PORTLAND, Ore., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DAT Solutions added RWI Logistics, a non-asset-based logistics provider that specializes in perishable goods solutions, to its early access program for new truckload rate forecasting and market intelligence tools.

RWI will pilot Market Conditions Index (MCI), a comprehensive and dynamic indicator of future changes in prices for van, refrigerated and flatbed freight. This measure of supply and demand incorporates inbound and outbound freight transactions, load board post and search behavior, and short-term and long-term trends to generate a view of past, present and future market conditions.

The pilot program also includes a new set rate forecasting tools that leverages the DAT RateView database of spot and contract rates, derived from 183 million freight matches and $68 billion in market transactions each year. The forecasts allow users to assess short-term market effects, seasonal impacts and long-term price trends, providing an unmatched market perspective from one day to one year in the future.

“As a specialist in temperature-controlled freight, it is essential for us to anticipate changes in the market so that we can provide customers with the right capacity solution at precisely the right price,” said David Noone, RWI Executive Vice President and General Manager. “We’ve had a long-standing relationship with DAT, and as we have transformed as an organization, they have helped us in every step of the journey. This new collaboration allows us to take an innovative approach to drive value to our carriers, customers, and team members.”

Both MCI and the new forecasting features will be available commercially in DAT RateView this spring, while MCI will also be an available as in the DAT Power load board.

“Refrigerated truckload freight can be a challenging application for rate forecasting and market intelligence, and we’re fortunate to have RWI, joining our early access program,” said Claude Pumilia, DAT Solutions CEO and President. “RWI will provide trusted insight as we build on the enthusiasm and success we’ve seen so far.”

About DAT Solutions

DAT Solutions operates the largest truckload freight marketplace in North America. Transportation brokers, motor carriers, news organizations, and industry analysts rely on DAT for market trends and data insights based on 183 million freight matches and a database of $68 billion in annual market transactions. As the industry standard in truckload pricing, DAT’s freight rate database also provides the index prices for freight futures contracts. Founded in 1978, DAT is a wholly owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), a diversified technology company and constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and Russell 1000 indices.

Contact

Eileen Hart | VP Marketing & Corporate Communications

[email protected] | 503-672-5132

www.dat.com

Facebook: DAT Solutions

Instagram: @dat_solutions

LinkedIn: DAT Solutions

Twitter: @LoadBoards

About RWI Logistics

RWI Logistics is a solutions-oriented logistics service provider based in the Greater Cincinnati area, specializing in refrigerated freight. RWI offers quality care and a customized approach to transportation management services, business intelligence to drive customer insights, and relentless improvement opportunities.

Contact

Sindie Secosky | Director of Human Resources

[email protected]| 859-757-2951