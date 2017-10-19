RxS to exhibit at the 2017 PDMA Alliance sponsored Sharing Conference

MANALAPAN, NJ, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RxS LLC (“RxS”), a privately held company providing multi-channel sample management solutions to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, will be attending the sixth consecutive PDMA Alliance sponsored Sharing Conference where company founder, Mark Jara, will be co-presenting the workshop “Sampling Data Analytics.” The conference is scheduled to be held in Baltimore, Maryland, October 22 through October 24, 2017. Fellow attendees are encouraged to attend Jara’s workshop and stop by the RxS booths 111-113 to meet him and the RxS team to learn more about the company’s full capabilities.

As a company, RxS has actively participated and supported this PDMA Alliance event since the company’s inception in 2011, and will once again be a Signature Sponsor in 2017. “This is the top conference for pharmaceutical professionals to attend each year where they collaborate and learn the latest on overcoming compliance challenges,” says Jara. “We are excited to have the opportunity to share how technology is critical to overcoming multi-channel sample management compliance challenges and also the critical advantages that some teams are leaving unused. The workshop I’m co-presenting will show professionals how they can utilize those advantages through data analytics.”

Jara will be a co-presenting the workshop, “Sampling Data Analytics,” which is scheduled for Monday, October 23, from 2 to 3 p.m., and open to all conference attendees. Jara has presented conference workshops in other years on current trends and hot topics, such as how to use new technology to improve compliance challenges.

Jara’s commitment to the PDMA Alliance extends well beyond the Sharing Conference, its workshops, and exhibit space. He has been an active member of the organization’s board, where his technical background brought a unique influence. He shared the immense value of technology with the board and brought technology to the forefront of compliance solutions.

As a service organization enabled by technology, RxS offers clients not only superior multi-channel sample management and compliance but also other competitive advantages. For example, RxS helps clients harness data analytics for essential marketing efforts. RxS provides these services to clients of all sizes, from small to large.

The innovative solutions RxS provides clients, as well as their customer-centric focus, has led to organizational growth with each successive year. During the past two years, RxS has had a surge in new clients and business expansion. To accommodate the growth, RxS recently moved to a new location in Manalapan, New Jersey. The company is now located at:

195 Route 9 S., Suite 208

Manalapan, NJ 07726

To learn more about RxS offerings, please visit rxsinfo.com. To meet Jara and the RxS team at the 2017 Sharing Conference, please visit booths #111-113.

About RxS LLC

RxS LLC, a privately held company in Manalapan, New Jersey, is the leading provider of multi-channel sample management solutions for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Supported by more than 75 years of combined pharmaceutical leadership experience, RxS has been partnering with pharmaceutical and biotech companies since its founding in 2011 to provide regulatory compliance in order to lessen the administrative burden of the Prescription Drug Marketing Act. RxS offerings go beyond regulatory compliance, providing solutions to increase marketing and sample effectiveness. Driven by technology, RxS offers a suite of proprietary services and software solutions to ensure regulatory compliance and maximize analytics data. RxS’s commitment to innovative solutions extends beyond their service offerings and into the community through a unique partnership with Academy Learning Centers where students with disabilities are offered employment opportunities to help develop self-reliance and foster an improved sense of self.

