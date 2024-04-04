ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced the commercial launch of its newest Light Adjustable Lens, the LAL+. The company now offers two lenses in the Light Adjustable Lens platform: the LAL® and the Light Adjustable Lens+™ (LAL+). The LAL+ has a modified aspheric anterior surface that creates a small continuous increase in central lens power, which is designed to slightly extend the depth of focus.

In addition, RxSight’s Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL/LAL+), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, will be the subject of various doctor presentations at the annual meeting of the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) in Boston on April 5-8, 2024.

At this year’s ASCRS meeting, the company anticipates more than 20 scientific papers, posters, and presentations on the topic of the Light Adjustable Lens, including:

Sunday, April 7, 2024

Benefits of Performing Arcuate Incisions with a Dual-Pulsed Femtosecond Laser on Patients Receiving a Light Adjustable Lens. Paper presented by Priya M. Mathews, MD (10:10 a.m. EDT, BCEC, Level 2, 256).

Assessing Binocular Vision Post-Implantation with a Newly Approved Light Adjustable Lens with a Modified Aspheric Anterior Surface. Paper presented by T. Hunter Newsom, MD (1:35 p.m. EDT, BCEC, Level 2, 257B).

Refractive and Visual Outcomes with a Light Adjustable Lens. Paper presented by Jonathan M. Davidorf, MD (2:15 p.m. EDT, BCEC, Level 2, 257B).

Monday, April 8, 2024

New IOLs to Handle Challenging Cases: LAL. Presentation by Neda Nikpoor, MD (9:05 a.m. EDT, BCEC, Level 3, Ballroom East).

A complete listing of accepted posters and papers can be found on the ASCRS website.

In addition, numerous doctors will present their LAL experience at the RxSight booth in the convention exhibit hall (Booth 516), including “The Value of Adjustability,” a panel discussion featuring Warren Hill, MD, and Yuri McKee, MD. A schedule of these presentations, which are not affiliated with the official ASCRS program, is available here and at the company’s booth throughout ASCRS.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®/LAL+™), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

