ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $40.0 million of shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, RxSight expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of common stock offered in the offering on the same terms and conditions. RxSight intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for continued commercial and marketing expansion, funding of product development, research and clinical development, and for working capital and general corporate purposes. All of the shares are being offered by RxSight. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering. BofA Securities is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-3 relating to the common stock offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 8, 2022 and declared effective by the SEC on August 12, 2022. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus that form a part of the registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001, by telephone at 1-800-294-1322 or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that enables doctors to customize and optimize visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements concerning expectations with respect to the completion, timing and size of the proposed public offering, the grant to the underwriters of an option to purchase additional shares and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering. Risks and uncertainties related to these endeavors include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. Investors should review the risks and uncertainties contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, filed with the SEC on November 7, 2022, in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the proposed public offering to be filed with the SEC, as well as other risks set forth in our other filings with the SEC. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those described in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms and other similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

