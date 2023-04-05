ALISO VIEJO, Calif., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ: RXST) – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming Needham Healthcare Conference.

RxSight’s management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation at: https://investors.rxsight.com/.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company dedicated to improving the vision of patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality of vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

Company Contact:

Shelley Thunen

RxSight, Inc.

949-521-7830

sthunen@rxsight.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rxsight.com