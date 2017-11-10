Ryan M. Lance Named Chief Roughneck by U. S. Steel Tubular Products

Breaking News
NAPLES, Fla., Nov. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc., a subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X), announced that announced that Ryan M. Lance, chairman and chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips, is the recipient of the Chief Roughneck Award for 2017. The announcement was made at the 88th annual meeting of the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA).

U. S. Steel Senior Vice President -Tubular Business David Rintoul presented Mr. Lance with the traditional Chief Roughneck bronze bust and hard hat. “Ryan is an industry leader in supporting domestic energy development to enhance our country’s security,” said Rintoul. “He recognized early that the North American energy revolution would strengthen the country’s position as a global leader. Ryan is a familiar and respected face in the world oil and gas industry and a perfect choice for the 2017 Chief Roughneck Award.”

Ryan M. Lance has served as chairman and chief executive officer of ConocoPhillips, the world’s largest independent exploration and production company based on production and reserves, since 2012. He is also chairman of the Executive Committee for ConocoPhillips. Mr. Lance is a petroleum engineer with 32 years of oil and natural gas industry experience in senior management and technical positions with ConocoPhillips, its predecessor Phillips Petroleum and various divisions of ARCO. Externally, he serves as 2016-2017 chairman of the American Petroleum Institute. He is also an advocate for charities benefitting youth through his service on the board of Spindletop International, and serves as a member of the board of directors for Montana Tech Foundation, and the advisory council of the University of Texas Energy Institute. Mr. Lance is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from Montana Tech in Butte.

The prestigious Chief Roughneck Award was created in 1955 to honor the lifetime achievements of petroleum industry leaders. U. S. Steel Tubular Products proudly continues to present this important award, which is widely recognized as one of the industry’s highest honors.

U. S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc., a subsidiary of United States Steel Corporation, is the largest fully integrated tubular products manufacturer in North America, with total annual production capability of 1.5 million net tons. Energy industry customers utilize U. S. Steel Tubular Products’ casing, tubing, line pipe and couplings to help them locate, retrieve, transport and refine the oil and natural gas products that fuel the world.

