Ryan Schonfeld of RAS Security Group to Launch One of a Kind Global Managed Service Operations and Risk Mitigation Center

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ryan Schonfeld, founder & CEO of RAS Security Group, a leader in state-of-the-art risk management services and operations, today announced the launch of RAS Watch ™ (Watch™), the first of its kind managed service operations and risk mitigation center in the security space. Offered as a subscription service, RAS Watch offers companies the opportunity to benefit from a Fortune 100 – level security program without having to invest major capital, allocate real estate, or manage a comprehensive operation. Instead, once implemented, the suite of services provides state-of-the-art tools designed to protect companies’ people, assets, and brand, 24/7.

RAS Security Group CEO Schonfeld states, “RAS Watch intends to shift companies from a historically, reactive security posture to a fully-alert and proactive one.”

Set to launch October 21, 2019 with around the clock coverage, Watch will provide leadership with actionable intelligence in real time for rapidly – growing organizations with multiple personnel and facilities, both in the U.S. and globally.

Innovative in its approach as a subscription service, Watch is the first of its kind in the security industry. While there are other companies that provide camera surveillance, Schonfeld says no other company offers a comprehensive managed security program similar to Watch.

“In creating Watch, our focus was not just on monitoring cameras and access control. While we do recognize these functions as necessary, they are a very small piece of an organization’s overall security picture. Watch operates at a higher level of security, looking at travel security, social media, situational awareness, actionable intelligence, and providing the ability to communicate to your employees in mass during a critical incident. These are the core functions of Watch.”

Schonfeld describes the need for Watch in today’s business environment by saying, “What drove us to create Watch was an awareness that many RAS Security Group clients were not choosing to build the kind of internal programs that could best protect them. Although many large companies devote several million dollars to build these services for themselves and then another $1 MM to $2 MM a year to run them, they often provide minimal success.”

“As a leader in business security technology and operations, we recognize the ROI that is possible from having a managed security operation in place and we wanted to build that kind of system for our clients. Watch provides it all in one comprehensive managed service operation, 24 hour a day, seven days a week, at a much higher scale.”

By leveraging economies of scale, RAS Watch will make it possible for companies to have all of these capabilities at a fraction of what it would cost if they did it themselves. Providing business leadership with actionable intelligence, RAS Watch is a member of the RAS Security Group family.

