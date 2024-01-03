Carrier says such sites only account for ‘small fraction’ of its bookings but move has affected load factorRyanair has said that it has seen a drop in the number of tickets it has been able to sell after a number of major online booking websites stripped the budget carrier’s flights from their listings.Europe’s largest airline said that in early December “most” of the larger online travel agent sites – including Booking.com, Kiwi and Kayak – “suddenly removed Ryanair’s flights from sale on their websites”. Continue reading…
