NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences, today announced its slate of director nominees for its upcoming 2023 annual meeting of stockholders. The slate consists of the Company’s nine incumbent directors and new director nominee William E. (Bill) Haslam, the former Governor of the State of Tennessee from 2011 to 2019.

Under Governor Haslam’s leadership, the State of Tennessee was consistently recognized for its job creation activities. During his tenure, the state received a AAA bond rating from the three major credit agencies for only the second time in the state’s history. From 2003 until 2011, Haslam served as Mayor of Knoxville, Tennessee and from 1999 until 2001, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the e-commerce and catalog division of retailer Saks Fifth Avenue. From 1980-1999, Governor Haslam served in a variety of roles with travel center operator Pilot Corporation, eventually serving as its President.

“I am pleased to have Bill as a director nominee for the Company’s Board,” said Colin Reed, Executive Chairman of Ryman Hospitality Properties. “Bill’s leadership in both the public and private sectors brings a unique perspective to our Board that will be beneficial as we continue to pursue value creation opportunities for our hospitality and entertainment businesses.”

Governor Haslam joins the following incumbent members of the Ryman Hospitality Properties Board as nominees for director at the 2023 annual meeting:

Rachna Bhasin, Founder/CEO, EQ Partners

Alvin Bowles Jr., Global VP, Partnerships & Business Engineering, Meta Platforms, Inc.

Mark Fioravanti, President & Chief Executive Officer, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Fazal Merchant, Private Consultant

Patrick Moore, Former EVP, North American Retail, Carter’s, Inc.

Christine Pantoya, Chief Commercial Officer & Head of Strategy, FANchise

Robert Prather Jr., President & CEO, Heartland Media, LLC

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Michael Roth, Non-Executive Chairman, Pitney Bowes, Inc.

Reed continued, “As part of our ongoing Board refreshment process, we seek to bring a diverse set of knowledge and skills to our Board. We look forward to leveraging Bill’s leadership experiences as the former chief executive of the State of Tennessee and as a senior executive at Pilot.”

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP’s core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. Our Hospitality segment is comprised of these convention center resorts operating under the Gaylord Hotels brand, along with two adjacent ancillary hotels, which are managed by Marriott International and represent a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment, in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results. Visit RymanHP.com for more information.

