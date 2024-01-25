NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”) today announced the 2023 tax classification of the dividend distributions made to the Company’s shareholders.

The income tax classification as expected to be reported on Form 1099-DIV is as follows:

Record Date Payment Date Total

Distribution Total Taxable

in 2023 Ordinary Non-

Qualifying

Dividend Long-term

Capital Gain

(20%) Nondividend

Dist (Return of

Capital) Eligible Sec.

199A Dividend 3/31/2023 4/17/2023 $ 0.75 $ 0.750000 $ 0.730682 $ 0.019318 $ – $ 0.730682 6/30/2023 7/17/2023 $ 1.00 $ 1.000000 $ 0.974243 $ 0.025757 $ – $ 0.974243 9/29/2023 10/16/2023 $ 1.00 $ 1.000000 $ 0.974243 $ 0.025757 $ – $ 0.974243 12/29/2023 1/16/2024 $ 1.10 $ 1.100000 $ 1.071668 $ 0.028332 $ – $ 1.071668 Total $ 3.85 $ 3.850000 $ 3.750836 $ 0.099164 $ – $ 3.750836

The information presented above is based on preliminary results and is subject to correction or adjustment when the Company’s filings are completed. The tax information provided should not be construed as tax advice. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors regarding their specific tax treatment.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.