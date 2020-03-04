Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Issues Statement Regarding Nashville-Area Tornado

– All Assets Remain Open for Business; No Damage or Operational Impact –

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) shared the following statement from its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Colin Reed, related to the March 3, 2020 tornado that impacted Middle Tennessee.

“First and foremost, I want to express our deep concern and sadness for those in our community who have lost loved ones, homes and businesses as a result of Tuesday’s devastating tornado. We were fortunate that none of our assets and attractions, including Gaylord Opryland, were damaged during what was an intense and unpredictable storm. Our businesses remain operational, and our Grand Ole Opry and Ryman Auditorium events are going on as planned with no service interruptions. While the damage has been severe in other parts of the city and region, downtown Nashville’s entertainment district was largely unaffected and remains open for business. Our company is offering ongoing support and resources to impacted employees to assist with their personal recovery efforts, and we also stand ready to support community-wide recovery efforts in the days and weeks ahead.

As we approach the 10-year anniversary of the Nashville flood, we are reminded of the resilience that the city of Nashville and the state of Tennessee showed during that time and are heartened by the fact that Nashville has again come together as a community to assist those who need our help. In particular, I would like to thank the first responders who have worked tirelessly on recovery efforts. There is more work to be done, but we feel confident that Nashville will once again emerge a stronger city on the other side of this tragedy.”

