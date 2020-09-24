Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Provides Update on Phase 3 of Nashville, Tennessee’s COVID-19 Reopening Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (the “Company”) today provided the following update:

Today Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that Phase 3 of the city’s COVID-19 reopening plan, which will begin on Thursday, October 1, permits conventions and other group events to expand to a capacity of up to 500 persons with Nashville Health Department approval. The local mask mandate and other social distancing guidelines continue to remain in effect.

Colin Reed, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We are pleased to see these increased group capacities, which we believe is an important next step in Nashville’s recovery. This expansion will allow Gaylord Opryland to host more convention and group customers who have expressed a desire to begin meeting in person again.

“Following this expansion, our four operating Gaylord Hotels currently can conduct meetings as follows, in each case subject to applicable social distancing requirements and mask mandates:

Gaylord Opryland—Group events of up to 500 persons. Gaylord Palms—Group events of any size. Gaylord Texan—Group events at 50% of stated capacity. Gaylord Rockies—Group events of up to 100 persons.

Reed continued, “Nashville’s new Phase 3 also means that we will begin hosting up to 500 people for Opry performances at the Grand Ole Opry House and for concerts at Ryman Auditorium, as well as an increased number of patrons at Ole Red Nashville. As part of the Grand Ole Opry’s 95th anniversary celebration on Saturday, October 3, we have made 500 tickets available to the public for the first time since we suspended shows with a live audience in March.”

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company’s core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. The Company also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,110 rooms and more than 2.7 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. The Company’s Entertainment segment includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and Circle, a country lifestyle media network the Company owns in a joint venture with Gray Television. The Company operates its Entertainment segment as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary.

*The Company is the sole owner of Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. It is the majority owner and managing member of the joint venture that owns Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

This press release contains statements as to the Company’s beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on travel, transient and group demand, the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our results of operations, efforts to rebook customers for later dates in 2020 and later years, and our ability to conduct concerts and other public events at the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman Auditorium. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on us and the hospitality and entertainment industries generally; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for travel, transient and group business (including government-imposed restrictions); levels of consumer confidence in the safety of travel and group gathering as a result of COVID-19; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic in the markets where our assets are located; and the adverse effects of COVID-19 on our business or the market price of our common stock. Other factors that could cause results to differ are described in the filings made from time to time by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and include the risk factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements made by it to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events.

