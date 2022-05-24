Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the 2022 REITweek Conference – Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 2 p.m. ET

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the 2022 REITweek Conference – Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 2 p.m. ET

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust (“REIT”), that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, today announced that it will present to investors attending the 2022 REITweek Conference being held in New York, NY, on Wednesday, June 8, at 2 p.m. ET. Mark Fioravanti, president, will participate in an analyst-led roundtable discussion. Jennifer Hutcheson, chief financial officer, and Todd Siefert, senior vice president of corporate finance and treasurer, will also attend the conference.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at ir.rymanhp.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available and will run for 90 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. RHP’s Opry Entertainment Group includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands we operate, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and a 50% interest in Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television; as well as other Nashville-area attractions managed by Marriott. RHP operates Opry Entertainment Group as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. RHP’s core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center are five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. RHP also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. Visit RymanHP.com for more information.

Investor Relations Contacts: Media Contacts:
Mark Fioravanti, President Shannon Sullivan, Vice President Corporate and Brand Communications
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.
(615) 316-6588 (615) 316-6725
mfioravanti@rymanhp.com ssullivan@rymanhp.com
~or~ ~or~
Jennifer Hutcheson, Chief Financial Officer Robert Winters
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Alpha IR Group
(615) 316-6320 (929) 266-6315
jhutcheson@rymanhp.com robert.winters@alpha-ir.com
~or~  
Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Corporate Finance and Treasurer  
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.  
615-316-6344  
tsiefert@rymanhp.com  

 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.