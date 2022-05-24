Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Present at the 2022 REITweek Conference – Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 2 p.m. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust (“REIT”), that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, today announced that it will present to investors attending the 2022 REITweek Conference being held in New York, NY, on Wednesday, June 8, at 2 p.m. ET. Mark Fioravanti, president, will participate in an analyst-led roundtable discussion. Jennifer Hutcheson, chief financial officer, and Todd Siefert, senior vice president of corporate finance and treasurer, will also attend the conference.

The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at ir.rymanhp.com. To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available and will run for 90 days.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. RHP’s Opry Entertainment Group includes a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands we operate, including the Grand Ole Opry; Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM; Ole Red and a 50% interest in Circle, a country lifestyle media network RHP owns in a joint venture with Gray Television; as well as other Nashville-area attractions managed by Marriott. RHP operates Opry Entertainment Group as part of a taxable REIT subsidiary. RHP’s core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center are five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. These convention center resorts operate under the Gaylord Hotels brand and are managed by Marriott International. RHP also owns two adjacent ancillary hotels and a small number of attractions managed by Marriott International for a combined total of 10,412 rooms and more than 2.8 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. Visit RymanHP.com for more information.