CHICAGO and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb” or the “Company”) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a national cannabis company and owner of RISE Dispensaries and RYTHM Premium Cannabis , today announced the return of The Miracle in Mundelein, a two-day immersive event that merges the worlds of cannabis and music. Presented by RYTHM Premium Cannabis , RISE Dispensaries, Dayglo and Deep Cut, the second annual outdoor festival with legal on-site cannabis consumption will take place on September 7 and 8 outside of Chicago across the street from RISE Dispensary in Mundelein, Illinois.

The Miracle in Mundelein made history in 2023 as Illinois’ first music festival with on-site cannabis consumption and is returning bigger and better this year. Centered around cultivating community and the authentic connection between music and cannabis, attendees will enjoy music from Grammy-nominated hip-hop artists and growing voices in the reggae and rock space. The highly anticipated lineup of artists includes Wiz Khalifa, Slightly Stoopid, Rebelution, Raekwon & GZA (of Wu Tang) with The Soul Rebels, Steel Pulse, Shwayze and DJs Ca$h Era and Papa G.

Festival-goers can expect popular cannabis-themed experiences like joint rolling stations, a cannabis beverage garden and dab bars, plus unique brand activations. Attendees can purchase products next door at RISE Dispensary Mundelein or bring their own cannabis supply subject to festival guidelines that will be available at www.themiracleconcert.com.

“The inaugural Miracle in Mundelein was brought to life by a simple thesis that many of us have known for a long time: good music plus good weed equals a good time,” said Ben Kovler, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Green Thumb Industries. “Building on the positive feedback from last year, we look forward to putting on an even better event this year with legendary artists like Wiz Khalifa and fun on-site experiences such as joint rolling contests.”

Peter Shapiro, Founder of Dayglo, said, “Last year we achieved our goal to create a new type of event that uplifts cannabis in a legal environment, while also supporting and growing a real community. We received such positive feedback from attendees about the ability to consume freely while enjoying their favorite artists and feeling an immense amount of normalcy around public consumption – something we see as the future of weed and live music. The anticipation around year two is electric and we are thrilled to deliver on another Miracle in Mundelein!”

Michael Berg, Founder of Deep Cut, added, “Following the successful debut of The Miracle, it was clear that our vision had resonated deeply with the community. In our inaugural year, we set out to show to the world we could have a music meets consumption event in a safe, responsible and reasonable way. The fans showed up to help us prove that it’s not only possible, but that the future of that intersection is now. In 2024, we are back with an unbelievable lineup of Grammy-nominated artists who honor and build upon the canna-friendly music scenes of Hip Hop, Roots, Rock, Reggae and Jam worlds. These artists’ fanbases authentically celebrate cannabis culture and embody what The Miracle is all about.”

The Miracle is held across the street from RISE Dispensary Mundelein, located at 1325 Armour Blvd, Mundelein, IL 60060. The event is strictly for individuals aged 21 and above, with cannabis purchase available in-store at RISE Dispensary Mundelein and consumption permitted on the festival grounds.

Pre-sale registration is now open at www.themiracleconcert.com , offering exclusive access to secure a spot at The Miracle since tickets are limited. Presale for previous buyers and waitlist subscribers begins on Thursday, May 30 at 12:00 pm CST and general sale begins on Friday, May 31 at 12:00 pm CST. Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees start at $79 for single day general admission, $153 for two-day general admission, $179 for single day VIP pass and $353 for two-day VIP pass.

Visit www.themiracleconcert.com to sign up for special announcements, guidelines on cannabis possession and consumption and other news about The Miracle in Mundelein.

THE MIRACLE IN MUNDELEIN LINEUP

Saturday, September 7

Wiz Khalifa

Raekwon & GZA (of Wu Tang) with The Soul Rebels

Steel Pulse

DJ Ca$h Era

Sunday, September 8

Slightly Stoopid

Rebelution

Shwayze

DJ Papa G

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE Dispensaries. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 20 manufacturing facilities, 93 open retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 4,500 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. More information is available at www.gtigrows.com .

