​LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises RYVYL Inc. (“RYVYL” or the “Company”) f/k/a GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: RVYL) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Fate securities (NASDAQ: FATE) between April 2, 2020 through January 5, 2023 (the “Class Period”).

During the class period, RYVYL is accused in the lawsuit of making statements that were materially false and/or misleading or not disclosing important negative facts. These alleged actions include: (1) minimizing the severity of its internal control problems; (2) making mistakes in several financial statements throughout 2021, which led to revenue, assets, and stockholders’ equity being overstated and losses being understated; and (3) consequently, RYVYL would have to revise some of its previously released financial statements.

