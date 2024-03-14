SAN DIEGO, CA, March 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) (“RYVYL” or the “Company”), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, expects to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

RYVYL management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, provide a corporate update and end with a question and answer session. To participate, please use the following information and submit your questions in writing prior to the call at [email protected] .

Q4 and Full Year 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: March 26, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

US Dial In: 1-877-407-4018

International Dial In: 1-201-689-8471

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1651158&tp_key=029b3168d9

Call me: Link

Participants can use Guest dial-in #s above and be answered by an operator OR click the Call me™ link for instant telephone access to the event and enter pass code 13707901. The Call me™ link will be made active 15 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available through May 26, 2024, by calling 1-844-512-2921 within the United States or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally and entering access ID 13743655. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the RYVYL website or by clicking the webcast link above.

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS. in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” “would” or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding the timing of the filing of the aforementioned periodic reports. By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements, including the risk that the completion and filing of the aforementioned periodic reports will take longer than expected and that additional information may become known prior to the expected filing of the aforementioned periodic reports with the SEC. Other risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.