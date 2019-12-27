S&P 500, Dow eke out records; Nasdaq win streak ends

The Nasdaq snapped an 11-day streak of gains on Friday after some late-session weakness, but the S&P 500 and the Dow scratched out record closing highs with slight gains as a year-end rally chugged along.
