Dan Lackner, CSO, Chief Outsiders Experienced sales executive to help CEOs at SaaS and technology companies establish, grow, and maintain high performing sales teams capable of extraordinary results

NEWPORT, RI, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daniel Lackner, a senior sales leader with extensive experience in analytic software applications, CRM, and SaaS solutions will now apply his technology and SaaS industry experience to drive client revenue as a Fractional CSO for Chief Outsiders. Recently, Lackner joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 125 Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs) and Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs).

“Dan works closely with early to mid-stage technology companies to build a tight interlock with marketing and eliminate friction in the demand funnel,” said Karen Hayward, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders.

One of Lackner’s roles as a new Chief Outsiders Fractional CSO is to drive recurring revenue growth for clients by designing and implementing high velocity recurring revenue models. With a track record of success in sales, marketing, product management, engineering, and customer success, Dan optimizes results with the design and implementation of sales processes, compensation plans, account strategy, training, and demand funnel management.

SaaS and Technology Sales Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Lackner works with the CEOs of early to mid-stage SaaS and technology companies to accelerate sales growth. For example, prior to joining Chief Outsiders, as President and Chief Operating Officer at Nivo1, he doubled the installed base by implementing a new sales model to shorten the sales cycle and improve customer satisfaction.

As Senior Vice President, Worldwide Analytic Software Sales at TIBCO, Lackner grew bookings 25% YoY and reduced customer churn by 5% by implementing a high velocity recurring revenue model. At Siebel, Dan grew worldwide license revenues from $4 million to over $70 million in eighteen months, catapulting Siebel to a leadership position in the marketing automation marketplace.

Lackner’s executive marketing experience includes six years at Acxiom Corporation where he achieved 30% revenue growth establishing and building the government and non-profit business unit. He also briefly served as Senior Vice President at comScore, and Vice President at Oracle Corporation and Information Resources.

Prior to his successful sales career, Lackner earned an AB in Economics from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana and a Masters in Business Administration with high honors from the University of Chicago, Booth School of Business in Chicago, Illinois.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 125 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

