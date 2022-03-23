SaaS, Technology Chief Marketing Officer Jason Dyer Brings Go-to-Market Insights to Chief Outsiders

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 19 mins ago

Executive leadership roles at Google, Nortel, and Nokia highlight Dyer’s brand building expertise

Jason Dyer, CMO, Chief Outsiders

DALLAS, TX, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading technology Chief Marketing Officer Jason Dyer has joined the team of more than 100 Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s top marketing consulting agencies focused on strategic growth.

Dyer – with deep practical experience honed at such blue-chip brands as Google, Nokia, and Nortel Networks – is available for right-sized client engagements with the mid-market businesses that comprise Chief Outsiders’ client base.

Lauded as a “scrappy broad-spectrum” marketer, Dyer delivers insights that have grown subscribers, revenues and sales. He is particularly adept at preparing companies to deal with digital disruption and maintain their competitive advantage in their marketplace.

As the CMO at SaaS company TrueSpot, Dyer’s efforts leading both strategic and tactical marketing efforts helped the platform secure new funding while achieving triple-digit growth projections. He took his well-crafted growth formula to the American Heart Association, where, as Senior VP of Integrated Marketing, he led efforts to grow content syndication reach from 4 billion to 36 billion annually across the globe. This new content-monetization model is responsible for a seven-figure revenue stream that the worldwide charity can now count on to fund its charitable efforts.

An earlier highlight, as the sales and marketing leader for QuickOffice, led to explosive application growth among Apple, Amazon, and Android markets and the eventual sale of the entity to Google.

“Jason applies decades of mobile technology knowhow to solve problems for companies facing disruption to accelerate the business and force exit events,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “Jason creates and implements strategies and roadmaps that drive sales and build brand equity for blue-chip brands and start-ups alike.”

Dyer earned his MBA from Southern Methodist University, and holds a B.S. in Journalism and Advertising from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide “Executives-as-a-Service” firm, with more than 100 fractional Chief Marketing Officers/Chief Marketing Outsiders (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 1,400 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past eight years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.  

