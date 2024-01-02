SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform developing a fully-human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) for disease-modification of Type 1 Diabetes (T1D), today announced that it will effect a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock, effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on January 5, 2024.
