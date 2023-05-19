SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SABS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that produces specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human immunoglobulins (hIgG), also known as fully-human polyclonal antibodies, without the need for human donors, announced today that it will be hosting its Virtual 2023 Annual R&D Day on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 1:30 P.M. CT.

During the event, SAB will provide a company overview of our novel immunotherapy platform DiversitAb™ along with a portfolio progress update including recent Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designations for SAB-176 anti-Influenza therapeutic and prophylactic biologics candidate. In addition, SAB Executives and special guest KOL speaker, Dr. Michael Haller, will present important data validating SAB-142, a Type 1 diabetes therapeutic candidate. Persons attending will learn about these important advancements in a powerful new class of biologics developed by SAB’s DiversitAb™ platform that produces targeted, high-potency, fully-human immunoglobulin (hIgG) antibodies without the need for human donors.

Register here to attend SAB 2023 Virtual R&D Day: SAB 2023 Annual R&D Day Registration Link

A replay of the webcast will be made available on the SAB website following the event.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of powerful and proprietary immunotherapeutic polyclonal human antibodies to treat and prevent infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders. Our development programs include infectious diseases resulting from outbreaks and pandemics, as well as immunological, gastroenterological, and respiratory diseases that have significant mortality and health impacts on immune compromised patients. SAB has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™. Our versatile DiversitAb™ platform is applicable to a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human polyclonal immunotherapies without the need for human donors. SAB currently has multiple drug development programs underway and collaborations with the US government and global pharmaceutical companies. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAb.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “future,” “outlook” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, the development and efficacy of our influenza program, C. diff. program, type 1 diabetes program, and other discovery programs, the results, including timing, of the development of SAB-176, SAB-185, SAB-142 and SAB-195, including SAB-176 Fast Track designation and Breakthrough Therapy designation, and the outcome of potential future government and other third-party collaborations or funded programs.

These statements are based on the current expectations of SAB and are not predictions of actual performance, and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on, by any investor as a guarantee, prediction, definitive statement, or an assurance, of fact or probability. These statements are only current predictions or expectations, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may be beyond our control. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict, and these risks and uncertainties may cause our or our industry’s results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in the sections captioned “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with or submissions to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at https://www.sec.gov/. Except as otherwise required by law, SAB disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.

Contact

Investor Relations:

SABIR@westwicke.com

Media Relations:

SABPR@westwicke.com