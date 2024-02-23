SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Feb. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SABS ), (“SAB” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a novel immunotherapy platform that is developing fully-human anti-thymocyte immunoglobulin (hIgG) for delaying the onset or progression of type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced Samuel J. Reich, the Company’s Chairman and CEO, will present an overview of the Company at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference on Monday, February 26, 2024 at 3:15 PM EST.

During the presentation, Mr. Reich will highlight the latest developments from the Company’s lead clinical program, SAB-142, a novel biologic being developed for delaying onset and progression of Type 1 diabetes in adults and children, as well as partnership and investment opportunities.

Mr. Reich’s presentation is entitled, “Fully Human Anti Thymocyte Biologic Developed to Delay Onset or Progression of Type 1 Diabetes.” The conference is one of the industry’s largest gatherings for institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior executives in the biotechnology industry.

About SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.

SAB Biotherapeutics (SAB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing fully human, multi- targeted, high-potency immunoglobulins (IgGs), without the need for human donors or convalescent plasma, to treat and prevent immune and autoimmune disorders. The Company’s lead asset, SAB-142, targets type 1 diabetes (T1D) with a disease-modifying therapeutic approach that aims to change the treatment paradigm by delaying onset and potentially preventing disease progression. Using advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop Transchromosomic (Tc) Bovine™, the only transgenic animal with a human artificial chromosome, SAB’s DiversitAb™ drug development production system is able to generate a diverse repertoire of specifically targeted, high-potency, fully-human IgGs that can address a wide range of serious unmet needs in human diseases without the need for convalescent plasma or human donors. For more information on SAB, visit: https://www.SAb.bio/ and follow SAB on Twitter and LinkedIn.

