Sabina Gold & Silver Announces Receipt of Final Project Certificate for the Back River Project – Environmental Assessment Process Completed

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (TSX:SBB) (“Sabina” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Nunavut Impact Review Board (the “NIRB”) has issued the final Project Certificate for the Back River Project (the “Project” or “Back River”).

As announced on December 6, 2017, the Minister of Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, on behalf of the five responsible federal Ministers, accepted the NIRB’s recommendation for the Project to proceed to the regulatory and licensing phase. Following the completion of a Project Certificate workshop held on December 14, 2017 the NIRB has issued the final Project Certificate pursuant to Section 12.5.12 of Article 12 of the Nunavut Agreement.

The Project Certificate contains terms and conditions, the majority of which were agreed upon during the environmental assessment process. The Project Certificate allows Sabina to advance through the final licensing and permitting stage.

“After a multi-year environmental assessment process, we are very pleased to end the year with the issuance of the final Project Certificate for Back River,” said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO. “As reported, we have recently submitted our Type B and Type A water license applications and will proceed with other necessary permit applications in due course. The Project Certificate is another milestone for Sabina shareholders. This has been an overall positive year, and we are looking forward to reporting on activities for 2018.”

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is a well-financed, emerging precious metals company with district scale, world class undeveloped assets in one of the world’s newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

In September 2015, Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years. At a US$1,150 gold price and a 0.80 exchange rate, the Study delivers a potential after tax internal rate of return of approximately 24.2% with an initial CAPEX of $415 million.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all the silver produced thereafter.

The Company had cash and equivalents of C$38.5m at September 30, 2017. In addition the Company announced a strategic investment financing by Zhaojin International Mining Company of approximately C$66m. The financing is scheduled to close in the new year.

