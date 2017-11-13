Sabra Provides Update on Genesis Exodus; Reaffirms 2017 and 2018 Guidance

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On November 8, 2017, Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) (NASDAQ:SBRAP) and Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (“Genesis”) entered into a memorandum of understanding (the “Genesis Exodus MOU”) relating to the remaining 43 facilities leased to Genesis (the “Genesis Exodus Facilities”) as detailed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by Sabra with the SEC on November 13, 2017. The Company does not expect the transactions contemplated by the Genesis Exodus MOU to impact the Company’s previously issued full year guidance for 2017 or 2018.

ABOUT SABRA

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) (NASDAQ:SBRAP) a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a “REIT”) that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. Sabra leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States and Canada.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Our actual results may differ materially from those projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including among others, the following: changes in healthcare regulation and political or economic conditions; the anticipated benefits of our merger with Care Capital Properties, Inc. (“CCP”) may not be realized; the anticipated and unanticipated costs, fees, expenses and liabilities related to our merger with CCP; our dependence on the operating success of our tenants; our ability to implement the previously announced rent repositioning program for certain of our tenants who were legacy tenants of CCP on the timing or terms we have previously disclosed; our ability to dispose of facilities currently leased to Genesis on the timing or terms we have previously disclosed; the significant amount of and our ability to service our indebtedness; covenants in our debt agreements that may restrict our ability to pay dividends, make investments, incur additional indebtedness and refinance indebtedness on favorable terms; increases in market interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to raise capital through equity and debt financings; the impact of required regulatory approvals of transfers of healthcare properties; the relatively illiquid nature of real estate investments; competitive conditions in our industry; the loss of key management personnel or other employees; the impact of litigation and rising insurance costs on the business of our tenants; the effect of our tenants declaring bankruptcy or becoming insolvent; uninsured or underinsured losses affecting our properties and the possibility of environmental compliance costs and liabilities; the impact of a failure or security breach of information technology in our operations; our ability to find replacement tenants and the impact of unforeseen costs in acquiring new properties; our ability to maintain our status as a REIT; changes in tax laws and regulations affecting REITs; compliance with REIT requirements and certain tax and tax regulatory matters related to our status as a REIT; and the ownership limits and anti-takeover defenses in our governing documents and Maryland law, which may restrict change of control or business combination opportunities.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties that could affect our business can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and Item 1A of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. We do not intend, and we undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required by law to do so.

