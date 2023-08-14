– Company to Host Webcast and Conference Call –

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The company will host a webcast and conference Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss in greater detail its financial performance and operating results for the second quarter.

John Villano, CPA, Sachem Capital’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We produced another strong quarter of earnings as we effectively navigated the volatility and uncertainty in the current economy. Armed with enhanced underwriting and a high-quality team, Sachem remains steadfast in its ability to originate loans that minimize risk and insulate our portfolio. We continue to explore opportunities to expand our lending business, despite the ongoing market dislocation. Going forward, we will continue to be judicious in our approach to capital deployment to provide our shareholders with long-term and sustainable risk-adjusted returns.”

Results of operations for quarter ended June 30, 2023

Total revenue grew 31.2% to approximately $16.5 million, compared to $12.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The growth in revenue was due primarily to an increase in lending operations, as well the rates that the Company was able to charge borrowers. For the second quarter 2023, interest income was approximately $11.9 million compared to approximately $10.4 million for the 2022 period.

Total operating costs and expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 were approximately $10.8 million, compared to $7.3 million for 2022 period. Given the company’s ongoing investments in its growth strategies, the largest contributor to this increase was interest and amortization of deferred financing costs, which were approximately $7.1 million in the quarter, compared to $5.2 million in 2022 period. The balance of the changes was attributable to (i) approximately $671,000 in general and administrative expenses, (ii) approximately $375,000 of compensation, fees and taxes, (iii) approximately $210,000 loss on sale of real estate, and (iv) approximately $183,000 of impairment loss.

Net income attributable to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was approximately $4.8 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.12 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at June 30, 2023 grew 10.3% to approximately $624.0 million compared to $565.7 million at December 31, 2022. The rise in assets was due primarily to the growth in the company’s mortgage loan portfolio and in its investment securities holdings, which increased approximately $46.0 million and $12.6 million, respectively. Total liabilities at June 30, 2023 were approximately $395.0 million compared to $348.0 million at December 31, 2022.

Total indebtedness at quarter end included approximately $281.2 million of notes payable (net of approximately $7.2 million of deferred financing costs), approximately $35.9 million balance on the margin loan account with Wells Fargo Advisors and on the revolving credit facility with Needham Bank, approximately $50.5 million outstanding on the master repurchase financing facility with an affiliate of Churchill Real Estate, approximately $1.7 million outstanding on the mortgage loan with New Haven Bank, and approximately a $6.2 million secured note payable with PeoplesBank.

Total shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2023 rose $11.3 million to approximately $229.0 million compared to $217.7 million at December 31, 2022. The change was primarily due to additional paid-in capital of approximately $10.4 million.

Dividends

Subsequent to quarter end, on August 11, 2023, the company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on August 7, 2023.

The company currently operates and qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for federal income taxes and intends to continue to qualify and operate as a REIT. Under federal income tax rules, a REIT is required to distribute a minimum of 90% of taxable income each year to its shareholders, and the company intends to comply with this requirement for the current year.

Investor Conference Webcast and Call

The company will host a webcast and conference call tomorrow, Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. A webcast of the call may be accessed on Sachem’s website at https://ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/ir-calendar.

Interested parties can access the conference call via telephone by dialing toll free 1-877-704-4453 for U.S. callers or +1 201-389-0920 for international callers.

Replay

The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available through Tuesday, August 29, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 for U.S. callers or +1 412-317-6671 for international callers and by entering replay passcode: 13739152.

About Sachem Capital Corp

Sachem Capital Corp. is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loan to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate and is personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The company will also make opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based primarily on management’s current expectations and projections about future events and trends that management believes may affect the company’s financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2023, as supplemented by subsequently filed Quarter Reports on Form 10-Q. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. In addition, neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by the company in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,128,984 $ 23,713,097 Investment securities 37,201,120 24,576,462 Mortgages receivable, net 506,653,156 460,633,268 Interest and fees receivable 7,736,475 6,309,845 Due from borrowers 6,765,910 5,276,967 Real estate owned 4,998,934 5,216,149 Investments in partnerships 35,399,190 30,831,180 Property and equipment, net 4,534,711 4,121,721 Other assets 5,612,286 4,983,173 Total assets $ 624,030,766 $ 565,661,862 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities: Unsecured notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $7,223,456 and $8,352,597) $ 281,178,294 $ 280,049,153 Secured note payable 6,224,000 — Repurchase facility 50,509,605 42,533,466 Mortgage payable 1,649,167 750,000 Line of credit 35,900,737 3,587,894 Accrued dividends payable — 5,342,160 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,124,028 1,439,219 Advances from borrowers 12,586,438 9,892,164 Deferred revenue 4,815,702 4,360,452 Total liabilities 394,987,971 347,954,508 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares – $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,903,000 shares designated as Series A Preferred Stock; 1,928,000 and 1,903,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,928 1,903 Common stock – $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 43,822,050 and 41,093,536 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 43,822 41,094 Paid-in capital 236,595,201 226,220,990 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (376,078 ) (561,490 ) Accumulated deficit (7,222,078 ) (7,995,143 ) Total shareholders’ equity 229,042,795 217,707,354 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 624,030,766 $ 565,661,862

SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Interest income from loans $ 11,898,484 $ 10,433,572 $ 22,881,810 $ 18,944,947 Investment gain, net 333,873 230,602 608,669 347,940 Income from partnership investments 1,006,477 317,004 1,556,200 589,493 Origination and modification fees, net 1,764,262 2,246,775 3,240,183 4,090,616 Fee and other income 1,570,976 798,609 2,278,581 1,407,172 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities (115,789 ) (1,478,432 ) 600,600 (2,530,662 ) Total revenue 16,458,283 12,548,130 31,166,043 22,849,506 Operating costs and expenses: Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 7,138,940 5,209,865 14,011,907 9,108,253 Compensation, fees and taxes 1,562,465 1,187,940 3,341,783 2,181,903 General and administrative expenses 1,317,348 645,871 2,215,463 1,277,819 Other expenses 212,822 130,060 296,545 229,331 (Gain) Loss on sale of real estate 21,239 (188,182 ) (126,861 ) (122,343 ) Provision for Credit Losses 94,932 105,000 196,447 105,000 Impairment loss 412,500 230,000 412,500 490,500 Total operating costs and expenses 10,760,246 7,320,554 20,347,784 13,270,463 Net income 5,698,037 5,227,576 10,818,259 9,579,043 Preferred stock dividend (924,762 ) (921,766 ) (1,849,525 ) (1,843,531 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders 4,773,275 4,305,810 8,968,734 7,735,512 Other comprehensive loss Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities 93,775 (192,764 ) 185,412 50,044 Comprehensive income $ 4,867,050 $ 4,113,046 $ 9,154,146 $ 7,785,556 Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding: Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.21 $ 0.22 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 43,844,285 36,373,570 43,321,303 35,630,455 Diluted 43,844,285 36,373,877 43,321,303 35,636,374