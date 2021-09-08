Breaking News
Sachem Capital to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

BRANFORD, Conn., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sachem Capital Corp. (“Sachem”) (NYSE American: SACH), today announced that Bill Haydon, CIO, CCO, and Director of Investor Relations of Sachem Capital, will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference being held virtually between September 13-15, 2021.

Sachem’s presentation will be available on-demand to registered attendees via the conference platform beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM Eastern Time.

The webcast can be accessed here and on the investor relations section of Sachem’s website at https://ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community throughout the conference.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, nonbanking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of real estate assets. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

Investor & Media Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (212) 671-1021

