Sacked Catalonia leader calls for opposition to Madrid’s rule

MADRID/BARCELONA (Reuters) – Sacked Catalonian president Carles Puigdemont on Saturday called for peaceful “democratic opposition” to the central government’s takeover of the region following its unilateral declaration of independence from Spain.
