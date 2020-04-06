SADA Earns Google Cloud’s Reseller Partner of the Year Award for Second Straight Year

The Google Cloud consultancy has grown its Google Cloud Platform business nearly 400% in the past year

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SADA , a leading global business and technology consultancy, has once again been named the Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year for 2019. SADA also earned the global award in 2018. The Google Cloud Reseller Partner of the Year award recognizes SADA’s success selling Google Cloud products and building relationships to help transform its customers’ businesses. SADA’s services include enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud managed services, and change management. With five Google Cloud Specializations, SADA has demonstrated expertise across the entire Google Cloud portfolio of products, delivering on customer success for the enterprise and public sector.

SADA has migrated thousands of companies to Google Cloud since 2007, including Colgate-Palmolive, DISH, Papa John’s, and the State of Arizona. SADA and Google Cloud announced in February a multi-year, $500 million agreement to drive adoption of Google Cloud solutions through SADA’s expertise as a Managed Services Provider. Since selling its Microsoft business to Core BTS in March 2019, SADA’s Google Cloud Platform business has grown nearly 400 percent. With even greater growth in mind, SADA recently announced new Anthos-specific services, new packaged solutions for smart analytics and data warehouse modernization built on Google Cloud, and adding Google Cloud Contact Center AI solutions to its services portfolio.

“Winning this award back to back is a proud and humbling moment for SADA,” said Tony Safoian, CEO at SADA. “It means we are succeeding in our mission to increase the capabilities of the people, and the performance of the companies we serve with the power of Google Cloud. This is especially important during this critical time. And while we at SADA will certainly take a moment to congratulate ourselves for once again earning this prestigious accolade, we will quickly return our attention to helping our customers with business continuity and support. We are all in this together.”

“We’re proud to recognize SADA’s expertise as a Google Cloud reseller and their contributions to customers’ successes over the past year,” said Carolee Gearhart, Vice President, Worldwide Channel Sales at Google Cloud. “SADA has demonstrated expertise across multiple verticals and Google Cloud product areas, and we’re excited to continue working together on behalf of customers.”

About SADA

SADA is a privately-held global leader in providing business and technology consulting services that transform organizations. SADA has proven expertise in enterprise consulting, cloud platform migration, custom application development, workplace transformation, cloud managed services, and change management. As a Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, SADA has gained global accolades and awards including the Google Cloud Global Reseller Partner of the Year for 2018 and 2019. SADA’s team of certified experts help enterprises modernize by providing innovative cloud solutions to accelerate digital transformation leveraging the entire Google Cloud portfolio, including G Suite, Google Anthos and GCP, Google Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Google Maps Platform, Google Chrome and Google Cloud Search.

Recognized on the Inc. 5000 America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies for twelve years, CRN’s MSP Elite 150, the 2020 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles, and 2020 Inc.’s Top 50 Workplaces in the U.S., SADA prides itself on continuous innovation, strong partnerships and corporate culture, and exceptional customer experience.