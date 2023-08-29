The six consecutive recognitions from Google Cloud are a testament to SADA’s expertise, proven track record of success, and deep commitment to driving business outcomes for customers

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SADA , a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud partner, announces it has been named the winner of the 2023 Google Cloud Partner Global Sales Partner of the Year award. For the sixth year in a row, the company is recognized for its accomplishments in the Google Cloud ecosystem and for delivering high-value services and expertise to organizations globally. With success across a number of verticals, including healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail, financial services, digital natives, and the public sector, SADA delivers on the ‘customers for life’ notion by supporting its customers throughout their entire cloud transformation journey.

Over the past year, SADA has continued to deliver expert cloud consultation and technical services, as well as professional and managed services, to support its growing base of global brands, including enterprises like Digital Turbine, WeWork, AccuWeather, Evite, Sony Picture Imageworks, Colgate-Palmolive, and more. In 2022 alone, SADA added 566 new customers to its portfolio. The company also further grew its SaaS Alliance Program, adding partners like Onna Technologies, New Relic, ScyllaDB, Alteryx, and more.

“We’re honored and feel privileged to be recognized once again as Google Cloud’s Global Sales Partner of the Year. Our steadfast commitment to service excellence, combined with a team of Google Cloud technical experts and evangelists, remain crucial components of our company’s success and our customer success,” said Tony Safoian, President and CEO of SADA. “We are thrilled to be an exclusive partner of Google Cloud to support our joint innovative customers and partners, and will continue to work tirelessly to help them transform their businesses with the best cloud platform and solutions available to achieve their boldest ambitions.”

“SADA has demonstrated a commitment to customer success and its ability to scale Google Cloud products and services to global customers,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud. “We’re proud to recognize SADA as our Global Sales Partner of the Year.”

In 2022, SADA expanded its global presence by adding sales and delivery teams in the United Kingdom and Ireland to meet growing customer demand while also expanding its India and Armenia offices for regional sales to augment its core delivery and operations functions. Additionally, SADA was one of five companies globally to achieve the Data Center Modernization Specialization – its 10th Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, demonstrating customer success in over 30 Google Cloud Expertise categories.

SADA is uniquely positioned in the market as a fully dedicated Google Cloud partner. As a Marquee sponsor of Google Cloud Next 2023, SADA will be demonstrating its established solutions and services across infrastructure and application modernization, productivity and collaboration, security, data analytics and Generative AI, and location intelligence. Join SADA’s experts at Booth #625 to learn more.

Visit sada.com/next to learn more about SADA’s cloud solutions and services, sessions, and events.

The Google Cloud Partner Awards Team modified the name of this year’s program to the 2023 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards; however, SADA is being honored for its 2022 achievements. There are no partners with a 2022 award with the program name change.

About SADA

SADA is a market leader in cloud consultancy and technical services, and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, and Armenia providing sales and customer support teams, SADA meets customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 6x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and a proven track record of offering customers best-in-class service. SADA is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com .