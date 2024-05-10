Modular office containers Modular office containers





MIAMI, May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today announced that a current military contract has been increased again, as of May 9, 2024, by approximately $1.0 million, with more than $900,000 of that change order being allocated to 11 new office containers.

Paul Galvin, Chairperson and CEO of Safe and Green Holdings, stated, “I am excited to announce that a principal government contractor has augmented our original agreement, which involved refurbishing 19 modular units, to now include the construction of 11 new build modular office containers. These stackable, modular, non-combustible units continue to demonstrate their usefulness in high value areas with limited office space. Our sustained partnership with this contractor underscores the exceptional quality of our products and our expertise in modular construction. Supporting our esteemed military is a privilege we hold dear, and believe this ongoing collaboration highlights the way our customers view the superior quality of our units and our specialized knowledge in modular construction.”

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

