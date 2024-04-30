Miami FL, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today announced a planned reverse stock split of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split will take effect as of 12:01 a.m. ET, on Thursday, May 2, 2024, and shares of Safe and Green Holdings will trade on a post-split basis on Nasdaq under the existing trading symbol, “SGBX,” at the market open on May 2, 2024.