SG Echo Team and Durant Facility

MIAMI, FL, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, announces that its subsidiary, SG Echo, is preparing to deliver its inaugural sustainable modular unit to a prominent quick-service restaurant customer in the Pacific Northwest. With the unit successfully passing its final plant inspection, it is expected to be shipped during the second quarter of 2024.

David Cross, Vice President of Business Development at Safe & Green Holdings, expressed his enthusiasm about this milestone, “We’re honored to partner with this renowned quick-service restaurant chain and believe this collaboration is just the beginning of a significant relationship. Our team has worked diligently to meet the high standards set forth, and we’re thrilled that the unit has successfully passed the rigorous inspection process. We’re on track to deliver it later this quarter, marking a pivotal moment in our journey towards revolutionizing sustainable construction in the restaurant industry.”

Paul Galvin, Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green Holdings, further emphasized the strategic advantages of SG Echo’s Durant, OK facility, saying, “Our centrally located facility in Durant, Oklahoma, is uniquely positioned to cater to commercial markets across the United States. This delivery showcases our capacity to provide top-quality, sustainable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients nationwide. This milestone represents a major step in Safe & Green Holdings’ mission to provide innovative, eco-friendly modular solutions that redefine efficiency and sustainability by leveraging advanced modular construction techniques.”

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. The Company’s subsidiary, Safe and Green Development Corporation, is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses on the development of sites using purpose-built, prefabricated modules built from both wood and steel, sourced from one of SG Holdings’ factories and operated by the SG Echo subsidiary. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the Company’s preparations to deliver its inaugural sustainable modular unit to a prominent quick-service restaurant customer in the Pacific Northwest. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to successfully complete and ship its inaugural sustainable modular unit to a prominent quick-service restaurant customer in the Pacific Northwest as planned, and the factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

[email protected]

