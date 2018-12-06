“Safe Lane Systems Acquires All Assets of Blockchain Holdings, LLC”

New York, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc. (OTC: BHCV): On August 23rd the company formerly trading as Safe Lane Systems (OTC:SFLL), purchased the assets of Blockchain Holdings, LLC. Blockchain Holdings, LLC is in the business of sourcing of blockchain mining equipment from various suppliers for their customers and providing management of the equipment hosted, mining pools and tech work on such equipment.

“Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc. is well positioned to help maneuver a very dynamic space effectively. I believe the knowledge, research and connections Blockchain Holdings, LLC has developed over the last year will prove to be very valuable to our overall vision”, stated Delray Wannemacher, CEO

ABOUT BLOCKCHAIN HOLDINGS CAPITAL VENTURES, INC.

Blockchain Holdings Capital Ventures, Inc. is a fully reporting, publicly traded company focused on finding, vetting and acquiring cash flowing assets including Commercial Real Estate, Energy and Technology Companies.

