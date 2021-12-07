Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SAFE Report Addresses How U.S. Industry Can Benefit from Climate Imperatives, Security Concerns

SAFE Report Addresses How U.S. Industry Can Benefit from Climate Imperatives, Security Concerns

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 23 mins ago

The world’s transition away from carbon intensive sources provides an opportunity to cultivate a clean manufacturing renaissance for heavy industry and jobs here at home.

Washington, D.C., Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, SAFE Commanding Heights issued Stoking an Industrial Renaissance: Opportunities for U.S. Decision-Makers. The report outlines policy proposals that can revitalize American manufacturing to compete in a world shaped by the rise of China and the value of reducing carbon emissions.

Shortages of medical equipment, semi-conductors, and consumer goods leading up to holiday season have focused national attention on the importance of supply chains. This report primarily addresses heavy industrial sectors such as steel, aluminum, chemical, minerals, and other foundational materials needed for products supporting energy, transportation, health, and national security.

Research has shown that the United States—along with Canada and other technologically advanced democracies—typically generates less carbon (along with other pollution) in industrial production compared to China and other emerging economies. The U.S. can further leverage this advantage through clean manufacturing practices that can level the competitive playing field in a world where carbon reduction goals drive business sourcing and consumer purchasing decisions.

“What’s become clear is that too many of our most vital materials and products are sourced and manufactured overseas by countries that share neither our interests nor our values,” notes Dr. Jeb Nadaner, Executive Director of SAFE’s Commanding Heights Initiative. “Let’s seize this opportunity to shape the future of high-tech industrial manufacturing and lead the world into a job-rich, cleaner and more secure future for ourselves and for generations to come.” 

SAFE recommends policy decisions and taxpayer dollars accomplish several important goals simultaneously: 

  • Ensuring the security of industrial supply chains and reducing dependency on China for critical products and materials;
  • Decreasing global carbon emissions by accelerating transition to cleaner manufacturing in the U.S. and like-minded nations; and
  • Enhancing job opportunities and living standards for working class Americans.

The report’s policy options include:

  • Tax credits & incentives to encourage capital intensive heavy industries to establish clean manufacturing within the U.S.
  • Loan guarantees to lower the risk of re-shoring heavy industry and adopting cleaner practices
  • Carbon border adjustment mechanism to provide a competitive pricing advantage to the U.S. and nations with comparable interests and environmental standards
  • Federal procurement requirements to provide additional market demand for “Buy Clean” as well as “Buy American”
  • Clean product standard to limit carbon emissions per unit of heavy industry content (akin to fuel economy standards in automobiles)

Click here to read the report.

Watch Dr. Nadaner in conversation with Axios highlighting how the U.S. can reindustrialize and regain its manufacturing edge in a clean way here.

###

SAFE Commanding Heights is a non-partisan initiative dedicated to advancing critical supply chains for America’s transportation and energy needs.

CONTACT: Bridget Dunn
SAFE
202-539-7885
bdunn@secureenergy.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.