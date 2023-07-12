Miami, Florida, July 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SAFE SEA is delighted to announce the launch of the world’s only anti-jellyfish sting sunscreen. This sunscreen is designed for the perfect beach day. SafeSea provides jellyfish sting blocking and full sun protection. This unique product is designed to protect your skin and also to protect the ocean. The new SAFE SEA sunscreen has a minimum SPF of 40 and it’s great to protect against both UVA and UVB rays.

No other sunscreen on the market currently provides this level of protection from jellyfish stings, which leaves many beachgoers vulnerable when they swim in areas that are prone to jellyfish stings. This is what sets SAFE SEA apart. The new SAFE SEA Anti-jellyfish Sting Protective Lotion was formulated with ingredients that are designed to stop the stinging mechanism from most jellyfish, including sea lice, and other stinging aquatic creatures.

About SAFE SEA’s Sunscreen

SAFE SEA’s new sunscreen product is environmentally friendly and sustainable. It is the safest sunscreen, it is biodegradable and free from harmful chemicals. Customers who value sustainability and only want to buy products that are in alignment with those values will absolutely love SAFE SEA’s products. This sunscreen is definitely a must-have for anyone’s beach vacation. The product is not a jellyfish sting treatment, however, the sunscreen has been approved by the FDA. The sunscreen has also been tested by dermatologists and it is hypoallergenic. It doesn’t clog your pores, and it includes vitamins B and E that soften the skin to keep it hydrated. Both children and adults who have sensitive skin can use the sunscreen. Another great benefit to this product is that it is very water resistant and its most effective ingredients last longer than most other lotions, according to clinical tests.

This sunscreen is suitable for all skin types, is highly water resistant, ocean-friendly, and offers superior sun protection. Customers can expect to get excellent service from the SAFE SEA team and an excellent product that will work for them on their beach days. The sunscreen is best used 15 minutes before users go outside in the sun or before they enter the water. It is also recommended to reapply the sunscreen after at least 80 minutes of sweating or swimming. Immediately after drying is also an excellent time to reapply it or at least every two hours. Though this sunscreen can protect against jellyfish stings, it should not be confused as a treatment in case of a jellyfish sting, people should be aware that they should seek medical attention to get proper treatment.

About SAFE SEA

SAFE SEA was founded by marine scientists and biotechnologists who used extensive research and clinical trials before launching this product. The SAFE SEA website has a section with news about the latest jellyfish sting reports around the globe. This is an excellent resource for people who want to learn more about jellyfish season in different parts of the world before they travel. You can read the information about jellyfish season in California, and jellyfish season in other parts of the US, in preparation for your next beach vacation.

The website offers helpful insights about avoiding jellyfish stings while on vacation and specific instructions for people traveling to places like Hawaii and Myrtle Beach. It is also beneficial to people who would love to learn more about protecting themselves from sea lice and jellyfish stings. Safe Sea website includes information about the safest beaches to go to, and people planning a trip to places like Miami can learn about the best and safest beaches in that area.

SAFE SEA doesn’t just have excellent sunscreen products for customers but the website is also an incredible resource for people who want to learn more about beach safety. It is a good place to start before embarking on a beach vacation because there is a wealth of resources available to ensure that you and your loved ones can have the best possible beach experience. If you would like to learn more about this revolutionary sunscreen, please visit the SAFE SEA website.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/safe-sea-launches-the-worlds-only-anti-jellyfish-sting-sunscreen/