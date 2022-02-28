Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9th

SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9th

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, March 9th at 5:00 pm ET

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date:   Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Time:   5:00 pm ET

Live Number:   844-200-6205  

Access Code: 544056

Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/839431484

Speakers:   Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format:   Discussion of the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 financial results followed by Q&A

The replay will be available by telephone (866-813-9403; access code 185142) through March 16, 2022. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days at Safeguard.com’s investor relations site under “Past events.” For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com

About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

###

CONTACT: SAFEGUARD CONTACT:

Mark Herndon
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 975-4913
mherndon@safeguard.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.