SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9th

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Wednesday, March 9th at 5:00 pm ET
RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market close on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS
Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.
Date: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
Time: 5:00 pm ET
Live Number: 844-200-6205
Access Code: 544056
Webcast link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/839431484
Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon
Format: Discussion of the full year and fourth quarter of 2021 financial results followed by Q&A
The replay will be available by telephone (866-813-9403; access code 185142) through March 16, 2022. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days at Safeguard.com’s investor relations site under “Past events.” For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com.
About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.
CONTACT: SAFEGUARD CONTACT: Mark Herndon Chief Financial Officer (610) 975-4913 mherndon@safeguard.com
