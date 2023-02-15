SafeOne Chain has emerged as a fast, cheap POS blockchain that offers unparalleled security against any swindle or rug pull.

NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the latest development, SafeOne Chain emerges as a fast, secure, and low-cost blockchain with unparalleled security. It offers a safe and efficient solution to all risks and provides safety for their crypto assets. Its advanced Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain technology provides lightning-fast and low-cost transactions while offering unparalleled security against any swindle or rug pull.

In addition, the SafeOne Chain platform also offers versatility and functionality. Users can swap over 1200+ different crypto-assets with ease. The SAFO token is emerging as the utility token of the SafeOne ecosystem, which is the preferred option for staking, governance, paying transaction fees, etc.

SafeOne Platform’s core features make it exceptional, including:

SafeOne Wallet – SafeOne Wallet is the platform’s reliable and secure cryptocurrency wallet. The wallet allows users to securely store, send, and receive bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Wallets serve as the central hub for SafeOne Chain functions such as

SafeOne validators, SafeOne stakes, SafeOne Bridges, and SafeOne Bots.

SafeOne Insurance – SafeOne Chain offers a unique insurance feature to provide added security for its users. SafeOne’s blockchain detectives thoroughly vet each blockchain project.

SafeOne Payments Solution – For non-crypto users, SafeOne’s front-end payment solution uses the best method to purchase $SAFO tokens without buying the mother chain token first. Their payment solutions allow users to purchase with a credit card directly on their website and receive $SAFO now in their wallets.

Staking – Staking is another feature where an individual locks or holds his cryptocurrency to participate in Proof-of-Stake (PoS)-based blockchain systems and earn rewards. Staking on SafeOne Chain works like regular staking and rewards participants for locking tokens and maintaining the platform.

Furthermore, at the SafeOne Chain platform, the users can do shopping with $SAFO. The users can use $SAFO holding to purchase E-vouchers in its partners’ webshop and pay with them for their shopping items. Users can now purchase their daily needs with a decentralized wallet and use their $SAFO holdings.

About SafeOne Chain:

SafeOne Chain is a well-known platform of a fast, secure, and cheap PoS blockchain that provides unparalleled security. At the SafeOne Chain platform, the team of experts is led by CEO Mathias W, an entrepreneur for 21 years and a crypto lover since 2012. He is supported by CTO Bintara, who has been in the crypto space since 2020, and CCO Kelech, both of whom are technical experts. The team has many plans in the pipeline for the next few weeks, including a crypto magazine featuring a digital debit card release, a final website update, and partnerships with crypto space leaders. The team of experts is taking the project’s marketing to the next level, and it is already live on Billboard Space X.

The Editor-in-Chief of Cryptonaire Weekly, Mr. Karnav Shah, says about SafeOne Chain: “SafeOne Chain is extremely secure, and its smart contract framework targets application suitability and industry best practices. This technology infrastructure enables Smart contracts and Dapps to be developed using PoS consensus, making it highly competitive and secure without a high energy cost. For investors who need a good platform without the worry of security threats, SafeOne is quite promising, as it backs funds with specially designed SafeOne Insurance. This project’s team is working hard to continue developing the platform to make it better.”

