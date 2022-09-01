Breaking News
SafeRack Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Certification of Registration

SafeRack, the global leader in industrial safety access, egress and fall protection systems has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Certificate of Registration for Quality

ANDREWS, S.C., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SafeRack, the global leader in industrial safety access, egress, and fall protection systems has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 Certificate of Registration for Quality as determined by standards developed by the ISO (International Organization of Standardization). Awarded In May 2022, the ISO 9001:2015 certification sets the standard for quality management systems (QMS) and is achieved when a manufacturer exhibits its ability to consistently produce quality products and services that meet the highest standards for customers and regulatory requirements.  

Through a several-year (COVID interrupted) process of developing systems, conducting audits, refining processes, and closing the knowledge gap for employees, Quality Manager Scott McNair is proud of the stellar effort and results of the entire team. The company brands covered under this certification include, but are not limited to, SafeRack (bulk loading equipment), ErectaStep (patented prefabricated stair and access systems), YellowGate (barrier and safety gates), and RollaStep (mobile stair and work platforms). 

“This has been an enormous undertaking requiring attention to detail and cooperation from everyone. Achieving this standard is a reflection of our hard work and dedication to being an industry leader and producing the highest quality safety equipment. In addition to the Quality Team, the Operations, Engineering, Finance, and Sales carried a heavy load while we worked through the certification process. Huge congratulations are in order.”

“Our efforts and results have brought our organization to a new standard of excellence for our customers,” explains McNair. “We’re now able to use real-time data and a standardized manufacturing process to maintain and enhance the Quality of our products and solutions.”

About SixAxis
SixAxis has been providing access, egress, and fall prevention safety equipment to the truck, rail, ship, aviation, and aerospace industries using innovative technology since 2003. Their award-winning patented products are marketed under brands including SafeRack, ErectaStep, Upside Innovations, MarinaStep, AeroStep, YellowGate, and RollaStep. For information about how SixAxis is changing the manufacturing world, visit sixaxisllc.com.

