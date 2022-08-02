Safetrust and Cobalt Robotics Expand Partnership Integrating Cobalt’s Robotics with Safetrust Sensor Ecosystem

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safetrust, a pioneer in secure and virtual credential solutions, and Cobalt Robotics, the only machine learning startup to replace security guard posts with autonomous robots around the world, today announced the companies have further integrated Cobalt’s robotics with the Safetrust sensor ecosystem. The partnership allows Cobalt robots to connect with the Safetrust ecosystem of security offerings seamlessly.

Cobalt robots provide safety and security primarily through corporate office spaces, automating security workflows more reliably than humans. With this deeper integration between Safetrust and Cobalt, businesses can better track where the robots are located and how robots interact with people based on their credentials and instantly deploy robots in emergencies. This could include active shooter scenarios where robots have access to doors and areas in the building and can quickly respond.

“Safetrust is a pioneer in identity, utilizing technology to offer employees safe, frictionless movement throughout their spaces,” said Mike LeBlanc, President of Cobalt Robotics. “Our robots provide the same comfortable and effective solution for companies around the world. We’re proud to continue building the future of security with Safetrust.”

This recent expansion allows Safetrust’s and Cobalt’s customers to leverage technology even more as they face labor shortages and a high turnover of security personnel. As they deepen their relationships, security personnel can do more than they ever have before with smaller teams.

“We are proud to support Cobalt in its critical mission to create advanced robotics, particularly for keeping spaces safe and secure, aligning with our vision of connected, seamless access,” said Deon Chatterton, VP of Product Management for Safetrust. “It becomes more than just a robot opening a door. A robot can integrate with a larger identity ecosystem, providing on-demand identification, like employee onboarding, visitor credentialing, mustering, detecting unauthorized people and resources in active shooter scenarios, and more.”

Cobalt’s Remote Guarding Service Solution

Cobalt’s Remote Guarding Service Solution includes state-of-the-art robots with over 60+ sensors including day-night cameras, 360-degree cameras, thermal cameras, depth cameras, LIDAR, and badge reading capabilities. Using machine learning, semantic mapping and novelty detection, the robot can independently identify and flag security-relevant anomalies like people, sounds, motion, doors and windows and missing assets. Each robot has a screen for communication between remote security specialists and people on-site.

In the event of an incident, Cobalt’s security specialists provide human assistance for complex situations. They will triage the incident, contact appropriate personnel and report back to the security team 24/7/365 based on collaboratively established post orders. They can also provide two-way video from the robot to greet employees, request badge credentials and ensure guest check in.

About Safetrust

Safetrust delivers a touchless access experience that modernizes the new workplace to be secure, integrated, and convenient. Using virtual credentials stored in mobile phones or wearables, Safetrust enables employees to move seamlessly through secured doors, elevators, turnstiles, and more. Safetrust eliminates the need to replace access readers by leveraging existing infrastructure, providing a fast, cost-effective, and convenient upgrade path to touchless virtual credentials. Safetrust is headquartered in Fremont, California. For more information, visit www.safetrust.com .

About Cobalt Robotics

Cobalt Robotics is the only company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with an integrated service which unifies state-of-the-art robotics, machine learning software, and expert human oversight. Its technology platform and 24/7 dedicated professional security services team improve safety, security and facility workflows with greater efficiency and predictability at substantially reduced costs, while allowing guards to focus on tasks that require judgment, empathy and decision making. Cobalt’s mobile robotics help companies make their spaces smarter, safer, and more secure, protecting both their employees and intellectual property. Leading enterprises including General Motors and Slack demonstrate that automation in the workplace is a top to bottom priority with Cobalt. Learn more at cobaltrobotics.com.

