FREMONT, Calif., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Safetrust , a leading provider of secure virtual credential solutions, will showcase its managed ecosystem for highly secure global identities at ISC West 2023 , the US’s largest converged security industry trade show, from March 29-31, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Credential Manager is the central component of Safetrust’s managed ecosystem, offering a cloud-based portal for administrators to manage end users’ credentials through a multi-tenant hosted platform. Advanced security features, such as role-based access control, auditing, and logging capabilities, ensure secure and streamlined operations.

Safetrust will also showcase its latest product, the IoT Sensor , an integrated reader and network-enabled sensor that combines traditional RFID and mobile credential technology with advanced sensor capabilities. The IoT Sensor supports more than a dozen physical and mobile credential technologies, allowing customers to select their preferred credential vendor and type. One supported credential option is MIFARE ® DESFire EV3 , the most secure contactless smart card technology available, providing the highest protection level for access control systems. Like Safetrust’s other hardware devices, the IoT Sensor has achieved Security Industry Association (SIA) OSDP verification and regulatory and certification status with multiple independent agencies worldwide.

Booth attendees can expect to learn more about the latest advancements in mobile access, such as adding their employee badge to Apple Wallet on both iPhone and Apple Watch, Safetrust’s key management and OEM offerings, and experience an interactive demo of secure access control using mobile credentials and a Cobalt Robotics robot.

“In the new work environment, it’s important to note that not all mobile credentials are created equal. Through its centralized and secure way of managing user identities and credentials, the Safetrust ecosystem helps organizations reduce the risk of data breaches and other security incidents while streamlining the management of user accounts and access rights,” said Brooke Grigsby, VP of Marketing at Safetrust. “Our customers increasingly seek a secure and modern approach to updating their access control systems while avoiding dependence on obsolete proprietary technology. Safetrust fulfills these requirements with an eye on future advancements.”

Safetrust encourages attendees to visit booth L10 to see all these solutions and more and to schedule a one-on-one demonstration with one of its experts during the event.

About Safetrust

Safetrust offers a comprehensive managed ecosystem that enables highly secure global identities to be deployed while enhancing the access experience in modern workplaces. Employees can securely navigate through various access points, such as secure doors, elevators, and turnstiles, by utilizing virtual credentials that can be conveniently stored in mobile phones or wearables.

Safetrust eliminates the need to replace access readers by leveraging existing infrastructure, allowing centralized device management and providing a fast, cost-effective upgrade path to secure virtual credentials. Safetrust also offers a network-enabled reader with advanced sensor capabilities that blends conventional RFID and mobile credential technology, specifically designed for greenfield buildings. To learn more about how Safetrust, visit www.safetrust.com .

